Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 130,150 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,375 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.08% of Apartment Income REIT worth $7,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Apartment Income REIT by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 40,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,209,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Apartment Income REIT by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 39,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,176,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 98.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director John D. Rayis bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $51.44 per share, for a total transaction of $25,720.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Lisa R. Cohn sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.29, for a total value of $836,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 3,258 shares of company stock valued at $170,544 and sold 41,500 shares valued at $2,184,830. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AIRC shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Apartment Income REIT from $56.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apartment Income REIT presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.33.

Shares of NYSE:AIRC opened at $53.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.42. The firm has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 12-month low of $41.90 and a 12-month high of $55.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. This is a positive change from Apartment Income REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.72%.

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

