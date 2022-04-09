Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 100,411 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,560 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $7,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 37,479 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,716,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 55,009 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,852,000 after acquiring an additional 3,583 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 94,063 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,587,000 after acquiring an additional 25,119 shares during the period. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 128.7% in the 4th quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 14,213 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 7,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marco Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 39,584 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after purchasing an additional 4,167 shares during the last quarter. 67.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phillips 66 stock opened at $84.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.46, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.51. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $63.19 and a 52-week high of $94.34.

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $1.01. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The business had revenue of $33.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.16) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 124.32%.

In other news, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 8,169 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.87, for a total value of $701,472.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 126,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total transaction of $11,173,761.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 146,469 shares of company stock worth $12,955,593. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PSX. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.73.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

