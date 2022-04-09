Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $5.62 Million Stock Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 308,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,652 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $5,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 1,000.0% in the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Siguler Guff Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 35.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $465,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 36,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.75, for a total value of $501,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 380,256 shares of company stock valued at $4,365,373 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Palantir Technologies stock opened at $12.70 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.97. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.74 and a 12-month high of $29.29. The company has a market capitalization of $25.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.04 and a beta of 5.71.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). Palantir Technologies had a positive return on equity of 14.65% and a negative net margin of 33.75%. The company had revenue of $432.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on PLTR. Wolfe Research restated a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $15.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Palantir Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Palantir Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.67.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

