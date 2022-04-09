Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,002 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,511 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $6,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VRSN. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in VeriSign in the third quarter worth $167,760,000. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in VeriSign by 11.1% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,641,886 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $746,623,000 after purchasing an additional 364,653 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in VeriSign by 108.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 383,767 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $87,380,000 after purchasing an additional 199,381 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in VeriSign by 82.5% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 430,909 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $88,341,000 after purchasing an additional 194,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in VeriSign by 13.8% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,144,110 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $234,554,000 after purchasing an additional 138,485 shares during the last quarter. 90.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ VRSN opened at $218.78 on Friday. VeriSign, Inc. has a one year low of $198.53 and a one year high of $257.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $214.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $224.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.10 billion, a PE ratio of 31.21 and a beta of 0.92.

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The information services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.10. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 45.19% and a net margin of 59.12%. The firm had revenue of $340.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.55, for a total transaction of $139,101.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.18, for a total value of $1,180,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,589 shares of company stock worth $5,832,041 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on VeriSign in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

