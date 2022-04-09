Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Lowers Position in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its position in shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 368,340 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 46,550 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in People’s United Financial were worth $6,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in People’s United Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in People’s United Financial during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in People’s United Financial by 51.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in People’s United Financial by 37.3% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,352 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in People’s United Financial during the third quarter valued at about $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.81% of the company’s stock.

PBCT opened at $19.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.18 and a 12 month high of $21.98.

People’s United Financial ( NASDAQ:PBCT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $461.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.60 million. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 30.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st were paid a $0.183 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 31st. This is a boost from People’s United Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.90%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on People’s United Financial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on People’s United Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.56.

In related news, President Jeffrey J. Tengel sold 302,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total value of $5,986,100.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

People’s United Financial, Inc is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the commercial banking, retail and business banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Retail Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, and the equipment financing operations.

