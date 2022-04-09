Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 470 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $6,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBRA. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 58.8% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 73,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,630,000 after acquiring an additional 27,148 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,335,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. 84.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zebra Technologies stock opened at $415.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $428.89 and a 200-day moving average of $511.76. The firm has a market cap of $22.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.76 and a beta of 1.62. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $375.63 and a 1-year high of $615.00.

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.93 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 14.88% and a return on equity of 34.15%. Zebra Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.15 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 18.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ZBRA shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $535.00 target price on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $464.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $530.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zebra Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $540.57.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

