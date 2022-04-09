Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 20,000 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 27.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $5,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 72,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,819,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in iShares MBS ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $366,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $82,740,000.

Shares of iShares MBS ETF stock opened at $99.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $103.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.88. iShares MBS ETF has a 12-month low of $99.39 and a 12-month high of $108.88.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.136 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 1st. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%.

About iShares MBS ETF (Get Rating)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

