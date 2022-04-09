Nomura (NYSE:NMR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 84,470 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 1,038,434 shares.The stock last traded at $4.05 and had previously closed at $4.09.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nomura in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Nomura from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.75.
The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.48 and a 200 day moving average of $4.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nomura in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in Nomura in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Nomura by 8,700.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 11,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 11,049 shares during the period. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in Nomura in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Optas LLC acquired a new stake in Nomura in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.52% of the company’s stock.
Nomura Company Profile (NYSE:NMR)
Nomura Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company which provides the investment and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Asset Management, Wholesale and Merchant Banking. The Retail segment includes investment consultation services, distribution of trust certificates, and management of insurance agencies.
