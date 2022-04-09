Nomura (NYSE:NMR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 84,470 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 1,038,434 shares.The stock last traded at $4.05 and had previously closed at $4.09.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nomura in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Nomura from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.75.

Get Nomura alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.48 and a 200 day moving average of $4.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60.

Nomura ( NYSE:NMR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. Nomura had a negative return on equity of 1.81% and a negative net margin of 3.61%. On average, equities analysts predict that Nomura Holdings, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nomura in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in Nomura in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Nomura by 8,700.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 11,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 11,049 shares during the period. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in Nomura in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Optas LLC acquired a new stake in Nomura in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.52% of the company’s stock.

Nomura Company Profile (NYSE:NMR)

Nomura Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company which provides the investment and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Asset Management, Wholesale and Merchant Banking. The Retail segment includes investment consultation services, distribution of trust certificates, and management of insurance agencies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nomura Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomura and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.