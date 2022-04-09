Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,029 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,033 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $5,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 21.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,110,885 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $294,840,000 after buying an additional 196,262 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 3.9% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,193 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 7.9% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,174 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 3.2% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,659 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the third quarter valued at about $353,000. 72.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO James A. Squires sold 62,880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.36, for a total transaction of $16,937,356.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.70, for a total value of $256,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,580 shares of company stock worth $17,379,914 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NSC stock traded down $0.51 on Friday, hitting $258.15. 1,150,766 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,329,994. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $270.74 and a 200 day moving average of $275.14. Norfolk Southern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $238.62 and a fifty-two week high of $299.20.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.08. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 21.28% and a net margin of 26.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, March 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the railroad operator to reacquire up to 14.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a $1.24 dividend. This is a positive change from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.92%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NSC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $318.00 to $308.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. UBS Group raised their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $320.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $356.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $313.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $299.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.26.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

