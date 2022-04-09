North West (NWC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

North West (TSE:NWC – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 13th.

Shares of TSE NWC traded up C$0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$39.92. The stock had a trading volume of 155,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,681. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.41, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$36.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$35.36. North West has a twelve month low of C$32.90 and a twelve month high of C$40.06. The firm has a market cap of C$1.92 billion and a PE ratio of 12.97.

Get North West alerts:

North West Company Profile (Get Rating)

The North West Company Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of food and everyday products and services to rural communities and urban neighborhood markets in Canada, Alaska, the South Pacific, and the Caribbean. The company's Canadian operations comprise 118 Northern stores, which offers food, financial services, and general merchandise; 5 NorthMart stores that provides fresh foods, apparel, and health products and services; 25 Quickstop convenience stores that provides ready-to-eat foods, and fuel and related services; 5 Giant Tiger junior discount stores, which offers family fashion, household products, and food; 2 Valu Lots discount center and direct-to-customer food distribution outlet; 2 Pharmacy and Convenience stores; 1 Solo Market store for rural market; and 1 North West Company motorsports dealership offering sales, service, parts and accessories for Ski-doo, Honda, Can-am and other premier brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for North West Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North West and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.