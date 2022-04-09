North West (NWC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

North West (TSE:NWC – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 13th.
Shares of TSE NWC traded up C$0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$39.92. The stock had a trading volume of 155,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,681. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.41, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$36.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$35.36. North West has a twelve month low of C$32.90 and a twelve month high of C$40.06. The firm has a market cap of C$1.92 billion and a PE ratio of 12.97.
North West Company Profile (Get Rating)
See Also
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/4 – 4/8
- 3 Best Life Sciences Stocks to Buy Now
- The Institutional Insiders Are Buying WD-40 Company
- What’s Behind The Latest Surge In GameStop (NYSE: GME)?
Receive News & Ratings for North West Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North West and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.