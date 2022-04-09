Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) PT Raised to $40.00 at Piper Sandler

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by analysts at Piper Sandler from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the energy company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 39.37% from the company’s current price.

NOG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Northern Oil and Gas from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. TheStreet upgraded Northern Oil and Gas from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Johnson Rice upgraded Northern Oil and Gas from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.45.

Get Northern Oil and Gas alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN:NOG opened at $28.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. Northern Oil and Gas has a 12 month low of $11.76 and a 12 month high of $30.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.25.

Northern Oil and Gas ( NYSEAMERICAN:NOG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The energy company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.07). Northern Oil and Gas had a net margin of 1.28% and a negative return on equity of 351.74%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Northern Oil and Gas will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lisa Meier sold 12,500 shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.88, for a total value of $323,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael D. Kelly sold 13,000 shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.34, for a total transaction of $368,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Northern Oil and Gas during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Northern Oil and Gas during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in Northern Oil and Gas during the 4th quarter worth $140,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Northern Oil and Gas during the 4th quarter worth $145,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,040 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. 88.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Northern Oil and Gas (Get Rating)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.