Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) Announces Earnings Results

Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Northern Technologies International had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 7.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS.

Shares of Northern Technologies International stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,626. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.35. The firm has a market cap of $110.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.08. Northern Technologies International has a one year low of $11.59 and a one year high of $21.50.

Get Northern Technologies International alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Northern Technologies International’s payout ratio is presently 32.56%.

In other news, Director Sarah E. Kemp purchased 2,012 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.91 per share, for a total transaction of $29,998.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Northern Technologies International stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Northern Technologies International Co. (NASDAQ:NTIC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 26,181 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.28% of Northern Technologies International at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

NTIC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Northern Technologies International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northern Technologies International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Northern Technologies International in a report on Sunday, April 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities dropped their target price on shares of Northern Technologies International from $24.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday.

Northern Technologies International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Northern Technologies International Corp. engages in the development and market of proprietary environmentally beneficial products and technical services. It operates through the Natur-Tec and Zerust segments. The Natur-Tec segment manufactures bio-degradable and bio-based plastics for industrial and consumer applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Technologies International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Technologies International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.