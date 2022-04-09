Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Northern Technologies International had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 7.31%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share.

Shares of NTIC stock opened at $11.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $110.22 million, a P/E ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.08. Northern Technologies International has a 1-year low of $11.59 and a 1-year high of $21.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.35.

Get Northern Technologies International alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Northern Technologies International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.56%.

NTIC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northern Technologies International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Northern Technologies International in a report on Sunday, April 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Northland Securities reduced their target price on shares of Northern Technologies International from $24.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Northern Technologies International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th.

In related news, Director Sarah E. Kemp acquired 2,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.91 per share, for a total transaction of $29,998.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Northern Technologies International stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Northern Technologies International Co. (NASDAQ:NTIC – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 61,636 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 5,046 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.68% of Northern Technologies International worth $939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

About Northern Technologies International (Get Rating)

Northern Technologies International Corp. engages in the development and market of proprietary environmentally beneficial products and technical services. It operates through the Natur-Tec and Zerust segments. The Natur-Tec segment manufactures bio-degradable and bio-based plastics for industrial and consumer applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Technologies International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Technologies International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.