Northland Securities Upgrades Calix (NYSE:CALX) to “Outperform”

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Northland Securities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $45.00 target price on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Northland Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.67% from the company’s previous close.

CALX has been the subject of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Calix in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Calix in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Calix from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. TheStreet lowered Calix from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Calix in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.00.

CALX opened at $38.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.60. Calix has a 1 year low of $36.50 and a 1 year high of $80.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.96.

Calix ( NYSE:CALX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. Calix had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 35.09%. The company had revenue of $176.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Calix will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Shane Todd Marshall Eleniak sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.77, for a total transaction of $1,319,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Donald J. Listwin acquired 10,000 shares of Calix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $50.94 per share, with a total value of $509,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Calix by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,105,110 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $408,257,000 after acquiring an additional 385,576 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Calix by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,988,198 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $147,707,000 after purchasing an additional 322,325 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Calix by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,685,523 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $132,746,000 after purchasing an additional 165,641 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Calix by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,975,829 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $97,665,000 after purchasing an additional 247,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Calix by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,771,962 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $87,588,000 after buying an additional 228,613 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

