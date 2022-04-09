Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) Shares Purchased by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 236,242 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,579 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of Norwegian Cruise Line worth $4,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 56.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,908,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780,815 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 7.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,415,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,948,000 after acquiring an additional 288,595 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 4.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,133,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,993,000 after acquiring an additional 81,748 shares during the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 7.5% in the third quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 2,132,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,309,000 after acquiring an additional 148,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 169.5% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,572,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,009,000 after acquiring an additional 989,197 shares during the last quarter. 54.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NCLH opened at $19.94 on Friday. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $14.90 and a 52 week high of $33.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76. The company has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 2.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.40.

Norwegian Cruise Line ( NYSE:NCLH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.26). Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 695.48% and a negative return on equity of 87.97%. The business had revenue of $487.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.33) EPS. Norwegian Cruise Line’s revenue for the quarter was up 4977.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Macquarie lowered their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Citigroup downgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Norwegian Cruise Line presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.38.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

