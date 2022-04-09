NOV (NYSE:NOV) Trading Up 5.3% Following Analyst Upgrade

NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) was up 5.3% during trading on Friday after Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock from $20.00 to $23.00. The stock traded as high as $20.42 and last traded at $20.39. Approximately 114,937 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 4,425,064 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.37.

NOV has been the topic of several other research reports. COKER & PALMER lowered NOV from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered NOV from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet upgraded NOV from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on NOV from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on NOV in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NOV has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.42.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TCW Group Inc. lifted its holdings in NOV by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 40,345 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in NOV by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 100,400 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in NOV by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,793 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in NOV by 0.8% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 106,408 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in NOV by 3.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,690 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.96% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of -31.34 and a beta of 2.00.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). NOV had a negative return on equity of 3.65% and a negative net margin of 4.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.42) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that NOV Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. NOV’s dividend payout ratio is currently -30.77%.

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment monitors its capital equipment backlog to plan its business. The Wellbore Technologies segment designs, manufactures, rents, and sells a variety of equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations and offers services that optimize their performance.

