Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Novozymes A/S is primarily engaged in the development, production, and distribution of enzymes. Its business consists of two segments, enzyme business and bio business. The Company’s enzyme business segment offers detergent enzymes that are used in laundry and dishwashing, technical enzymes used in the transformation of starch into different kinds of sugars and have application in leather, textile, and forest product industries, food enzymes used in production of bread, wine, juice, beer, noodles, alcohol, and pasta and feed enzymes used in animal feed. Its bio business segment offers microorganisms that are used in industrial and municipal wastewater treatment, as well as in the cleaning of surfaces such as carpet, concrete, drain lines, and septic tanks in industrial and household applications. It also has application in the Biopharmaceutical ingredients used in pharmaceutical industry. Novozymes A/S is headquartered in Bagsvaerd, Denmark. “

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on NVZMY. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Novozymes A/S from 390.00 to 360.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Novozymes A/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Novozymes A/S from 510.00 to 490.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $313.33.

Shares of OTCMKTS NVZMY opened at $69.12 on Wednesday. Novozymes A/S has a 12 month low of $57.85 and a 12 month high of $83.31. The company has a market cap of $15.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.72, a P/E/G ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were given a $0.567 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. Novozymes A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.61%.

About Novozymes A/S

Novozymes A/S engages in the research and development of biotechnology solutions, which produces industrial enzymes and microorganisms. Its business areas include agriculture, bioenergy, biopharma, food and beverage, household care, leather, pulp and paper, textile and wastewater solutions. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

