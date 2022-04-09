Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Nurix Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 36.42% and a negative net margin of 394.21%.

NASDAQ NRIX opened at $14.82 on Friday. Nurix Therapeutics has a one year low of $12.54 and a one year high of $37.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $664.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 2.74.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $49.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nurix Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 18.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 263,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,633,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 6,402 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

