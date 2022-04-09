Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nurix Therapeutics Inc.is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company’s product candidates include NX-2127 and NX-1607 which are in clinical stage. Nurix Therapeutics Inc.is based in San Francisco, California. “

NRIX has been the topic of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Nurix Therapeutics from $49.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nurix Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.50.

Shares of NRIX opened at $14.82 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.24. Nurix Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $12.54 and a 52-week high of $37.42. The company has a market cap of $664.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 2.74.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by ($0.07). Nurix Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 393.93% and a negative return on equity of 33.83%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nurix Therapeutics will post -3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRIX. EDBI Pte Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,547,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,761,000 after purchasing an additional 64,288 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 6,402 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 331.5% in the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 592,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,166,000 after purchasing an additional 455,540 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

About Nurix Therapeutics

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

