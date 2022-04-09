NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Get Rating) by 33.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 148,526 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,013 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NUSC. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its position in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 109.2% during the fourth quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 99.8% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the last quarter.

Get NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NUSC stock opened at $38.36 on Friday. NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.96 and a fifty-two week high of $29.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.04.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.