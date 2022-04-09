Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) Shares Down 7.2%

Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 7.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $12.11 and last traded at $12.25. Approximately 3,053 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 274,577 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.20.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Nuvalent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.47.

Nuvalent ( NASDAQ:NUVL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.04). As a group, research analysts predict that Nuvalent, Inc. will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Darlene Noci sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total transaction of $72,114.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Nuvalent in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Nuvalent in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Nuvalent in the third quarter valued at $75,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Nuvalent in the fourth quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Nuvalent in the third quarter valued at $108,000. 87.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nuvalent

Nuvalent, Inc, a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a brain-penetrant ROS1-selective inhibitor, designed to inhibit ROS1 fusions that express the normal ROS1 kinase domain without any drug-resistant mutations and also remain active in the presence of mutations conferring resistance to approved and investigational ROS1 inhibitors; and NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, designed to inhibit ALK fusions that express the normal ALK kinase domain without any drug-resistant mutations and also remain active in the presence of mutations conferring resistance to first, second, and third generation ALK inhibitors.

