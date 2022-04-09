Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) Shares Down 8.5% on Insider Selling

Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB – Get Rating) shares traded down 8.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $5.33 and last traded at $5.35. 12,448 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 958,766 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.85.

Specifically, major shareholder Fund V. L.P. Omega sold 2,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total value of $14,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Get Nuvation Bio alerts:

NUVB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Nuvation Bio in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nuvation Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Nuvation Bio from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.37 and a 200-day moving average of $7.95.

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). Equities research analysts expect that Nuvation Bio Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Nuvation Bio in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nuvation Bio in the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Nuvation Bio during the third quarter worth $108,000. F3Logic LLC bought a new stake in Nuvation Bio during the third quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nuvation Bio during the fourth quarter worth $107,000. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB)

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-422, a small molecule inhibitor targeting cyclin-dependent kinase (CDK)2, CDK4, and CDK6. It is also developing NUV-868, a selective oral small molecule BET inhibitor that epigenetically regulates proteins that control tumor growth and differentiation; NUV-569, a differentiated oral small molecule selective inhibitor of the Wee1 kinase for DNA damage repair; NUV-1182, an adenosine receptor inhibitor; and drug-drug conjugate (DDC) platform that focuses on targeting an inhibitor of poly ADP ribose polymerase (PARP) to anti-cancer warheads of existing drugs, as well as PARP inhibitor to address ER+ breast and ovarian cancer.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvation Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvation Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.