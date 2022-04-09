O3 Mining (OTCMKTS:OQMGF) Shares Down 5%

O3 Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:OQMGF – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.75 and last traded at $1.77. Approximately 11,728 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 12,386 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.87.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.79.

O3 Mining Company Profile (OTCMKTS:OQMGF)

O3 Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious mineral deposits in Canada. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company focuses on the projects located in Ontario and Quebec. The company is based in Toronto, Canada.

Further Reading

