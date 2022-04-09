Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) Insider Sells $1,593,600.00 in Stock

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) insider Geoffrey M. Price sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.56, for a total transaction of $1,593,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

OSH opened at $25.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.80 and a beta of 2.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.20 and a 200 day moving average of $30.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.10, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.06. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.72 and a fifty-two week high of $65.22.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $394.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.79 million. Oak Street Health had a negative net margin of 28.57% and a negative return on equity of 231.28%. Oak Street Health’s quarterly revenue was up 58.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.40) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on OSH shares. Cowen upgraded shares of Oak Street Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Oak Street Health from $68.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Oak Street Health from $49.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Oak Street Health from $60.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oak Street Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.14.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Oak Street Health by 123.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,360,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,915,000 after purchasing an additional 4,072,919 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its position in Oak Street Health by 1,464.9% during the fourth quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 4,225,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,021,000 after purchasing an additional 3,955,127 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Oak Street Health by 34.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,308,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854,780 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Oak Street Health by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,966,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836,533 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Oak Street Health during the fourth quarter worth about $43,141,000. Institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Oak Street Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 129 centers in 19 states, including Illinois, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Texas.

