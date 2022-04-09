Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Shares Acquired by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 59.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176,616 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 66,096 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $5,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 66,942 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after buying an additional 10,893 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 78.6% during the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 242,547 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,477,000 after purchasing an additional 106,721 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 95.4% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 594,251 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $17,228,000 after purchasing an additional 290,077 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,582 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Geneva Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $306,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.01% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $61.80 on Friday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $21.62 and a 12-month high of $63.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.40. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 31.13%. The company had revenue of $7.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.78) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a boost from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.33%.

In related news, CEO Vicki A. Hollub bought 14,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $56.24 per share, with a total value of $798,101.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Avedick Baruyr Poladian sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total transaction of $1,144,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

OXY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.33.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

