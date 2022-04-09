Occidental Petroleum Co. to Post FY2024 Earnings of $3.31 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:OXY)

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Romeo forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $3.31 per share for the year.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $7.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 31.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 136.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.78) earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on OXY. TheStreet raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $46.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.33.

NYSE:OXY opened at $61.80 on Thursday. Occidental Petroleum has a one year low of $21.62 and a one year high of $63.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $57.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.62, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.14.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GQG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 22,978,823 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $666,054,000 after buying an additional 3,123,792 shares during the last quarter. JB Investments Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. JB Investments Management LLC now owns 22,386,287 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $648,978,000 after purchasing an additional 394,537 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,154,947 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $323,362,000 after purchasing an additional 421,344 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,775,281 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $259,572,000 after purchasing an additional 444,442 shares during the period. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 152.8% during the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 5,080,754 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $147,291,000 after purchasing an additional 3,071,233 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Vicki A. Hollub purchased 14,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $56.24 per share, for a total transaction of $798,101.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Avedick Baruyr Poladian sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total transaction of $1,144,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This is an increase from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile (Get Rating)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.