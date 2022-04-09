Oceanic Iron Ore (CVE:FEO) Trading Down 13.8%

Oceanic Iron Ore Corp. (CVE:FEO – Get Rating) shares were down 13.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. Approximately 103,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 143,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.12. The stock has a market cap of C$12.08 million and a PE ratio of -5.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.26.

Get Oceanic Iron Ore alerts:

Oceanic Iron Ore Company Profile (CVE:FEO)

Oceanic Iron Ore Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires and explores for iron ore properties in QuÃ©bec, Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the Ungava Bay iron property comprising three project areas, including Hopes Advance, Morgan Lake, and Roberts Lake, which covers approximately 35,999 hectares of iron formation located in Nunavik, QuÃ©bec.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oceanic Iron Ore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oceanic Iron Ore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.