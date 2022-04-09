OCI (OTCMKTS:OCINF) Given New €38.50 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

OCI (OTCMKTS:OCINF – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from €31.00 ($34.07) to €38.50 ($42.31) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of OCI from €33.00 ($36.26) to €40.00 ($43.96) in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. HSBC began coverage on shares of OCI in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a buy rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.75.

OCI stock opened at $37.35 on Friday. OCI has a 52-week low of $21.54 and a 52-week high of $37.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.48.

OCI N.V. produces and distributes natural gas-based products and industrial chemicals to agricultural, transportation, and industrial customers. It operates through Methanol US, Methanol Europe, Nitrogen US, Nitrogen Europe, and Fertiglobe segments. The company offers anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, calcium ammonium nitrate, ammonium sulphate, nitrogen argon, aqueous ammonia, nitric acid, urea solution, bio-methanol, methanol, melamine, and diesel exhaust fluid, as well as and other nitrogen products.

