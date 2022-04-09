Oddz 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $336,889.00 (ODDZ)

Oddz (ODDZ) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. One Oddz coin can currently be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000281 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Oddz has traded 17.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Oddz has a market capitalization of $6.99 million and $336,889.00 worth of Oddz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002347 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.60 or 0.00045986 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,230.32 or 0.07577614 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000148 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,551.61 or 0.99816696 BTC.

About Oddz

Oddz’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 58,375,710 coins. Oddz’s official Twitter account is @oddz_finance

