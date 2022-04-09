Offshift (XFT) Trading 27.1% Lower Over Last Week

Offshift (XFT) traded down 11.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. One Offshift coin can currently be purchased for about $3.55 or 0.00008398 BTC on popular exchanges. Offshift has a market cap of $18.51 million and approximately $1.65 million worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Offshift has traded down 27.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,351.80 or 1.00236527 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.81 or 0.00063443 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001292 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.17 or 0.00026429 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002012 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001988 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002375 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000921 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Offshift Profile

Offshift (XFT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,217,000 coins. Offshift’s official website is offshift.io . Offshift’s official message board is medium.com/@offshift . Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fantasy Cash is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. XFT features a network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Offshift

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Offshift directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Offshift should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Offshift using one of the exchanges listed above.

