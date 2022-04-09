Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.33.

OHI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OHI. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,251,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,424,000 after purchasing an additional 145,052 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 659.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,461,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,147 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 117,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,534,000 after purchasing an additional 6,782 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 10,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 80.9% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 126,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,835,000 after purchasing an additional 56,775 shares during the period. 64.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE OHI traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $28.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,244,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,422,480. Omega Healthcare Investors has a fifty-two week low of $26.92 and a fifty-two week high of $39.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.47. The firm has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.96.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.65). Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 39.21%. The company had revenue of $214.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. Omega Healthcare Investors’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.36%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 151.41%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile (Get Rating)

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.