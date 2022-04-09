Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.63

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.63 and traded as low as $1.72. Onconova Therapeutics shares last traded at $1.76, with a volume of 35,392 shares changing hands.

ONTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Onconova Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Onconova Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Onconova Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Onconova Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.61.

Onconova Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ONTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.08 million. Onconova Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 7,151.77% and a negative return on equity of 38.96%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.45) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $57,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 130.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 116,796 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 66,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $341,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.88% of the company’s stock.

About Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX)

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel products to treat cancer. It has two clinical-stage programs, including narazaciclib (ON 123300), a multi-targeted kinase inhibitor that is in Phase I study for solid tumors, as well as hematological malignancies as a single agent or in combination with other anti-cancer therapies; and oral rigosertib alone or in combination with PD-1 inhibitor, which is in Phase I/IIa for the treatment of progressive K-Ras mutated non-small cell lung cancer.

