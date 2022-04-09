Oncorus (NASDAQ:ONCR) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Oncorus (NASDAQ:ONCR – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Oncorus Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing viral immunotherapies to transform outcomes for cancer patients. The company’s product candidate includes ONCR-177, which is in clinical stage. Oncorus Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Oncorus in a research note on Monday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Maxim Group lowered their price objective on Oncorus from $20.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

Oncorus stock opened at $1.60 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.32. Oncorus has a one year low of $1.41 and a one year high of $17.79. The firm has a market cap of $41.41 million, a PE ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 5.05.

Oncorus (NASDAQ:ONCR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.06). On average, equities analysts expect that Oncorus will post -2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ONCR. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Oncorus by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 47,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 13,541 shares during the last quarter. Prosight Management LP increased its stake in shares of Oncorus by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 55,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 5,411 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Oncorus in the 3rd quarter valued at $281,000. Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in Oncorus by 84.5% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 26,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 11,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sectoral Asset Management Inc grew its position in Oncorus by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc now owns 361,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,379,000 after acquiring an additional 26,821 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

Oncorus, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing viral immunotherapies for cancer patients. The company's lead product candidate is ONCR-177, an intratumorally administered viral immunotherapy based on its oncolytic herpes simplex virus type 1 platform, which is in Phase I clinical trials for treating various cancers.

