One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) Receives $7.64 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.64.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of One Stop Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of One Stop Systems in a research report on Friday, March 25th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OSS. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in One Stop Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in One Stop Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in One Stop Systems by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 15,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 3,133 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of One Stop Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $188,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of One Stop Systems by 1,791,750.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 71,670 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of One Stop Systems stock traded up $0.25 on Monday, reaching $4.15. The stock had a trading volume of 253,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,686. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.59. One Stop Systems has a 1 year low of $3.74 and a 1 year high of $6.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.35 million, a P/E ratio of 34.58 and a beta of 1.91.

One Stop Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of computing modules and systems targeting edge deployments. It specializes in computers and storage products. The company operates in two segments: the design and manufacture of high-performance customized computer and flash arrays, in-flight entertainment, and connectivity and value-added reseller with minimal customization.

