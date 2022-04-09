Only1 (LIKE) Trading Up 1.2% Over Last 7 Days

Only1 (LIKE) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 9th. Over the last seven days, Only1 has traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Only1 has a market capitalization of $9.15 million and $688,474.00 worth of Only1 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Only1 coin can now be purchased for $0.0955 or 0.00000225 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Only1

Only1 (CRYPTO:LIKE) is a coin. Its launch date was February 8th, 2018. Only1’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 95,855,933 coins. Only1’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LikeCoin is a social-media-oriented cryptocurrency based on the ERC20 algorithm. LIKE is used as a medium for reward content providers by receiving “likes” or direct payments from readers and audiences. LikeCoin decentralized token main role is to promote a movement to redistribute the income generated by content creation. “

