OpenOcean (OOE) Price Reaches $0.0926

OpenOcean (OOE) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. One OpenOcean coin can now be purchased for about $0.0926 or 0.00000218 BTC on popular exchanges. OpenOcean has a market cap of $13.88 million and approximately $1.98 million worth of OpenOcean was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, OpenOcean has traded down 16% against the US dollar.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002354 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.54 or 0.00045979 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,227.15 or 0.07592657 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000148 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,464.82 or 0.99908702 BTC.

OpenOcean’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,895,377 coins. OpenOcean’s official Twitter account is @OpenOceanGlobal

