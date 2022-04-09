Oppenheimer Weighs in on Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ELOX)

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 6th. Oppenheimer analyst H. Singh expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02).

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.64.

Shares of ELOX stock opened at $0.51 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.47 and a 200-day moving average of $0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 4.37, a current ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.37 and a 12-month high of $3.20. The company has a market capitalization of $44.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 2.35.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ELOX. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 118.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 46,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 25,300 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 1,074.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 18,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.13% of the company’s stock.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of novel ribonucleic acid-modulating drug candidates. The firm focuses on the the formulation of medicines to treat rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead product candidate is ELX-02, a small molecule drug designed to restore production of full-length functional proteins.

