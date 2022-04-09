Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Orchid Island Capital, Inc. is a specialty finance company that invests in residential mortgage-backed securities the principal and interest payments of which are guaranteed by a U.S. Government agency or a U.S. Government-sponsored entity. The Company intends to qualify and will elect to be taxed as a REIT commencing with its taxable year ending December 31, 2013. Orchid Island Capital, Inc. is based in United States. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on ORC. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Orchid Island Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Jonestrading cut Orchid Island Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on Orchid Island Capital in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Orchid Island Capital currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.25.

Orchid Island Capital stock opened at $3.06 on Friday. Orchid Island Capital has a fifty-two week low of $2.98 and a fifty-two week high of $6.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.26.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.65%. Orchid Island Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently -93.10%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Orchid Island Capital by 25.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 3,469 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Orchid Island Capital by 21.0% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 2,796 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Orchid Island Capital by 19.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,985,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,719,000 after buying an additional 1,779,939 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Orchid Island Capital in the third quarter worth about $606,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 22.6% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 706,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,454,000 after purchasing an additional 130,006 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.24% of the company’s stock.

Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS is backed by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations; and structured Agency RMBS comprising interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.

