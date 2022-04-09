Orchid (OXT) Price Hits $0.26 on Exchanges

Orchid (OXT) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 9th. During the last week, Orchid has traded 11.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Orchid has a total market capitalization of $181.14 million and approximately $43.00 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Orchid coin can now be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00000617 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Orchid Profile

Orchid (OXT) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,690,084 coins. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com . Orchid’s official Twitter account is @OrchidProtocol . Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com

According to CryptoCompare, “OXT is a new Ethereum (ERC20) compliant digital currency used to exchange value on the Orchid network. OXT is used by users to purchase VPN service. Orchid node providers receive OXT in exchange for their bandwidth. On Orchid, both users and providers stake OXT. “

Buying and Selling Orchid

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orchid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

