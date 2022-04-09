Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Buys New Position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 46,143 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,347,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in VMware by 13.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,232,104 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,224,113,000 after purchasing an additional 982,947 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in VMware by 93.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,756,520 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $713,288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302,135 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in VMware by 6.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,916,620 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $433,701,000 after purchasing an additional 188,429 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in VMware by 3.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,988,849 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $295,742,000 after purchasing an additional 61,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in VMware by 12.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,948,373 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $289,723,000 after purchasing an additional 213,783 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

Get VMware alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on VMW. FBN Securities cut their target price on VMware from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on VMware from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on VMware from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on VMware from $147.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on VMware in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $157.00 target price on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.77.

In other news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 7,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total value of $873,090.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 6,260 shares of VMware stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $782,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 48,088 shares of company stock worth $5,572,043 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VMW traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $111.05. The stock had a trading volume of 876,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,501,301. The stock has a market cap of $46.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.24. VMware, Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.57 and a 52-week high of $172.00.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.04). VMware had a return on equity of 30.03% and a net margin of 14.16%. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

About VMware (Get Rating)

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid and multi-cloud, modern applications, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer and utilizes its hypervisor software, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to all applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a hybrid cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.