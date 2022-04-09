Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Buys New Position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 46,143 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,347,000.
Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in VMware by 13.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,232,104 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,224,113,000 after purchasing an additional 982,947 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in VMware by 93.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,756,520 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $713,288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302,135 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in VMware by 6.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,916,620 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $433,701,000 after purchasing an additional 188,429 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in VMware by 3.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,988,849 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $295,742,000 after purchasing an additional 61,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in VMware by 12.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,948,373 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $289,723,000 after purchasing an additional 213,783 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.43% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms have recently commented on VMW. FBN Securities cut their target price on VMware from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on VMware from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on VMware from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on VMware from $147.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on VMware in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $157.00 target price on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.77.
NYSE:VMW traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $111.05. The stock had a trading volume of 876,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,501,301. The stock has a market cap of $46.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.24. VMware, Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.57 and a 52-week high of $172.00.
VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.04). VMware had a return on equity of 30.03% and a net margin of 14.16%. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.
About VMware (Get Rating)
VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid and multi-cloud, modern applications, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer and utilizes its hypervisor software, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to all applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a hybrid cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on VMware (VMW)
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/4 – 4/8
- 3 Best Life Sciences Stocks to Buy Now
- The Institutional Insiders Are Buying WD-40 Company
- What’s Behind The Latest Surge In GameStop (NYSE: GME)?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.