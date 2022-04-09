Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Grows Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 107,810 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $17,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEL. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 399 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

NYSE TEL traded down $0.64 on Friday, reaching $124.76. 1,746,132 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,145,228. The company has a market cap of $40.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.69. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12 month low of $123.65 and a 12 month high of $166.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $136.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.74.

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 21.87% and a net margin of 16.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.14%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on TE Connectivity from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on TE Connectivity from $144.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on TE Connectivity in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.87.

TE Connectivity Company Profile (Get Rating)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.