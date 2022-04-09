Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Increases Stock Position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 190.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,181 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $5,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AGF Investments LLC raised its position in Nasdaq by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 3,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. raised its position in Nasdaq by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Nasdaq by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in Nasdaq by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Nasdaq by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 45,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,495,000 after acquiring an additional 13,067 shares during the period. 71.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nasdaq stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $183.42. 576,604 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 702,252. Nasdaq, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.81 and a fifty-two week high of $214.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $190.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.15. Nasdaq had a net margin of 20.14% and a return on equity of 19.78%. The firm had revenue of $885.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.46 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. Nasdaq’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.64%.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Lauren B. Dillard sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.79, for a total transaction of $1,228,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,865 shares of company stock valued at $1,845,673. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NDAQ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $262.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $238.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.67.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

