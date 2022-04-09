Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Lowers Stock Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 342 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Humana were worth $4,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Humana during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Humana during the third quarter worth $26,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Humana by 885.7% during the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Humana during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Humana during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. 92.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Humana stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $457.81. 968,511 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 999,093. Humana Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $351.20 and a fifty-two week high of $475.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $431.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $429.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $21.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.28 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 17.39%. Humana’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.30) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 24.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.7875 per share. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.90%.

HUM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $486.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Humana from $460.00 to $490.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Humana from $410.00 to $436.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Humana from $490.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Humana from $529.00 to $452.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Humana currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $482.94.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

