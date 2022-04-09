Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Reduces Stock Holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 348,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,552 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Kroger were worth $15,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. AGF Investments LLC lifted its position in Kroger by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 30,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after buying an additional 3,413 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Kroger during the fourth quarter valued at $310,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Kroger during the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Kroger by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 13,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Kroger during the fourth quarter valued at $98,000. 81.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Kroger news, VP Todd A. Foley sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total value of $231,210.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Gary Millerchip sold 44,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.28, for a total value of $2,531,249.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 382,685 shares of company stock worth $21,959,848 in the last ninety days. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KR. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Kroger from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Kroger from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Kroger from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup downgraded Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Kroger from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kroger currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.47.

Shares of KR traded up $1.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $61.67. 10,511,626 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,428,564. The company has a market cap of $44.61 billion, a PE ratio of 28.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.47. The Kroger Co. has a 52-week low of $35.60 and a 52-week high of $62.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $33.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.66 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 29.97% and a net margin of 1.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

Kroger announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 30th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.53%.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

