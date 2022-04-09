Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Reduces Stock Position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 695 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $6,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MOH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 315.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,080,000 after purchasing an additional 37,873 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 73.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 147,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,333,000 after purchasing an additional 62,596 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 235,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,494,000 after purchasing an additional 23,846 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. 93.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MOH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $304.00 to $308.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $397.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Molina Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.71.

MOH traded down $4.70 on Friday, hitting $337.60. The company had a trading volume of 366,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,917. The firm has a market cap of $19.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.01, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.79. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $229.81 and a 1 year high of $347.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $319.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $302.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.06. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 32.76%. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.51) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jeff D. Barlow sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $1,575,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.21, for a total value of $61,075.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,986 shares of company stock valued at $1,882,749 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

About Molina Healthcare (Get Rating)

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.