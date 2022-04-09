Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 1,900 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,286 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $14,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 80.7% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 32,000 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 14,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Shares of LOW traded up $4.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $206.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,065,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,943,968. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $182.08 and a one year high of $263.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $222.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $231.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.32.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 551.52% and a net margin of 8.77%. The company had revenue of $21.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.44 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, December 15th that allows the company to repurchase $13.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to buy up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 26.73%.

LOW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $267.00 to $243.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Gordon Haskett dropped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $285.00 to $255.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $295.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.65.

About Lowe’s Companies (Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.