Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 2,400 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 58,079 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Allstate were worth $6,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Allstate by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,153 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,156,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Allstate during the fourth quarter worth about $222,000. AGF Investments LLC increased its holdings in Allstate by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 7,106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 2,574 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 5,402 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALL stock traded up $1.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $141.93. 1,682,295 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,127,511. The Allstate Co. has a 12-month low of $106.11 and a 12-month high of $142.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $39.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $128.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.97.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 3.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 10.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This is an increase from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

In related news, CFO Mario Rizzo sold 25,648 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.57, for a total transaction of $3,143,675.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,652 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.25, for a total value of $200,305.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,300 shares of company stock worth $3,715,590 in the last three months. 1.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on ALL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Allstate in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group raised shares of Allstate from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $149.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Allstate presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.00.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

