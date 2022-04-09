Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 24,476 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 221,809 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 24,476 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $6,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 923 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 523.5% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 954 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Shares of OXY traded up $4.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $61.80. The company had a trading volume of 41,639,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,813,820. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.23. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $21.62 and a 1 year high of $63.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 2.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.14.

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $7.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 31.13% and a net margin of 8.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 136.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.78) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. This is an increase from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on OXY. Piper Sandler raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $46.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Societe Generale increased their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.33.

In other news, Director Avedick Baruyr Poladian sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total value of $1,144,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vicki A. Hollub purchased 14,191 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $56.24 per share, with a total value of $798,101.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile (Get Rating)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.