Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 3,185 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,185 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Hershey were worth $6,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HSY. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in Hershey by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Hershey by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hershey by 0.9% during the third quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 6,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Hershey by 1.6% during the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 3,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Hershey by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 51.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP James Turoff sold 5,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.67, for a total transaction of $1,057,009.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.95, for a total transaction of $33,292.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,017,837 shares of company stock worth $207,042,442. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on HSY shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Hershey from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Hershey from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Hershey from $214.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Argus upgraded Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $224.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Hershey from $191.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hershey presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.73.

Shares of NYSE HSY traded up $1.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $223.72. 1,073,287 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 950,770. The business’s fifty day moving average is $207.82 and its 200 day moving average is $192.23. The Hershey Company has a fifty-two week low of $156.87 and a fifty-two week high of $224.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 60.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.901 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.63%.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

