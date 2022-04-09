Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 65,032 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 821,068 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 65,032 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $13,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,655,497 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $261,916,000 after purchasing an additional 438,892 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 5.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,400,258 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $224,186,000 after acquiring an additional 635,631 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,778,606 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $197,082,000 after buying an additional 139,087 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,734,290 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $179,585,000 after buying an additional 620,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,742,052 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $162,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356,574 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.34, for a total transaction of $27,510.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KMI traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.48. 14,728,533 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,449,060. The company has a market cap of $44.17 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $15.01 and a one year high of $19.59.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The business’s revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.54%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 138.46%.

KMI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Wolfe Research raised Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.27.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.